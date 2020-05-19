NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner will be offering testing to anyone age two and older who wishes to know their status at the following locations the rest of this week.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.
Wednesday, May 20
Clearview Mall 9 am - 4pm
East Parking Lot
4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70006
Asia Baptist Church 9 am - 4pm
1400 Sere St.
New Orleans, LA 70122
Thursday, May 21
Clearview Mall 9 am - 4pm
East Parking Lot
4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70006
Church of the King – Little Creek Campus 9 am - 4pm
22205 Little Creek Rd.
Mandeville, LA 70471
St. Anthony of Padua** (bilingual staff available) 9a-4p
4640 Canal St.
New Orleans, LA 70119
Friday, May 22
Church of the King – Little Creek Campus 9 am - 4pm
22205 Little Creek Rd.
Mandeville, LA 70471
St. Anthony of Padua** (bilingual staff available) 9a-4p
4640 Canal St.
New Orleans, LA 70119