NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner will be offering testing to anyone age two and older who wishes to know their status at the following locations the rest of this week.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Wednesday, May 20

Clearview Mall 9 am - 4pm

East Parking Lot

4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70006

Asia Baptist Church 9 am - 4pm

1400 Sere St.

New Orleans, LA 70122

Thursday, May 21

Clearview Mall 9 am - 4pm

East Parking Lot

4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70006

Church of the King – Little Creek Campus 9 am - 4pm

22205 Little Creek Rd.

Mandeville, LA 70471

St. Anthony of Padua** (bilingual staff available) 9a-4p

4640 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Friday, May 22

Church of the King – Little Creek Campus 9 am - 4pm

22205 Little Creek Rd.

Mandeville, LA 70471

St. Anthony of Padua** (bilingual staff available) 9a-4p

4640 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119