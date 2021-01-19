COVID-19 vaccine supply and demand problems

The warning comes after Ochsner Health System was forced to delay vaccine appointments for thousands of patients after receiving zero new doses in its shipment.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning COVID-19 vaccine providers, there is no guarantee those receiving doses this week will receive the same allotment in the future.

“What we saw happen is some providers are leaning in, which is not bad to do and trying to get appointments lined up, not knowing how much vaccine is actually going to be available,” Dr. Joe Kanter who leads the coronavirus response at LDH said.

The warning comes after Ochsner Health System was forced to delay vaccine appointments for thousands of patients after receiving zero new doses in its regular shipment last week.

Dr, Kanter said what happened to Ochsner is a cautionary tale.

“Unfortunately, because we don’t know what the state’s going to receive more than a few days ahead of time, end providers don’t know how much they’re going to receive more than a few days ahead of time,” Kanter added.

Dr. Jeffrey Elder is the medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health which operates a half-dozen hospitals in the New Orleans area.

He said when it comes to getting shots in arms, it’s all about the vaccine supply.

“We’re on a week-by-week allocation basis,” Elder said. “Sometimes that can be tough when trying to make appointments a week, two or three weeks out. We don’t know necessarily what we’re going to get in that time frame.”

Elder admits the uncertain supply chain is a huge hurdle.

“We are really watching our allocations closely from HHS and the Louisiana Department of Health,” Elder said. “We’re just making sure that our vaccines that’s coming in matches our appointments.”

According to LDH, the total number of doses distributed so far in Louisiana is about 258,000.

“We’re making good use of the vaccine that we’re given; we’re pushing it out relatively quickly,” Kanter said. “We’re doing a good job keeping waste to a minimum. I just wish we had more vaccine to use.”

Dr, Kanter expects Louisiana’s weekly allotment of vaccine to be in the 55,000 to 60,000 range for at least the next 4 to 6 weeks.

The number of Coronavirus vaccine providers across the state has now grown to nearly 300 locations.

That’s up from 209 providers last week.

The complete list of locations is published on The Louisiana Department of Health website.

You can also call 2-1-1 to find a vaccine provider near you.

The vaccine is now available to anyone 70 and older, people with kidney failure, health care workers and nursing home residents and staff and many first responders.