COVID-19 vaccine could be in Louisiana as early as Dec. 14

Several officials said that vaccines from Pfizer could start arriving in the state around December 14.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents have been waiting for word on when a coronavirus vaccine might be available.

Sources said the vaccine might be coming to Louisiana in just a few weeks.

Leaders of many Louisiana hospitals had a call Tuesday with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Several officials told WWL-TV that vaccine from Pfizer could start arriving in the state around Dec. 14.

Vaccines from Moderna could be available two weeks later. That’s assuming the FDA issues its approval for the vaccines by Dec. 10.

There are still some variables at play and even if it happens, it will take time before the vaccine is available for everyone.

Front line health care workers and those in long term care facilities would be the first to get them.

