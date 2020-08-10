COVID cancels 2 Catholic prep football games

The John Curtis Patriots announced on social media they are actively seeking a replacement opponent for the weekend.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — First their football games were moved up, or back from Friday night because of Hurricane Delta, but now they are cancelled.

This time because of the coronavirus.

There are three people at two different Catholic schools who tested positive.

It is not known if it came from contact on campus, or their own households.

But still, the schools think it's best not to play this week's games.

Archbishop Shaw was the first to cancel its game.

The Eagles were supposed to take on the Holy Cross Tigers Thursday night.

Two students, involved in football, cheerleading, and band, tested positive for the coronavirus.

So the school made that and other changes.

“I made the decision, out of an overabundance of caution, to move the school today back to virtual school, at least through the weekend, at least until Monday.” said Father Louis Molinelli, Director and Interim Principal of Archbishop Shaw.

He says both students feel well. All 400 families got an alert.

Families of students who were in contact with the two have also been told.

The school is strictly following the advice of a state-appointed epidemiologist.

“If Dr. Lee says to us these students need to be tested, then we test them. If she were to make a determination that, in this situation, there just needs to be some separation for a bit, and as long as they don't, they don't show any symptoms, then we follow that advice as well,” said Fr. Molinelli.

Shortly afterward, St. Aug also cancelled its weekend game against John Curtis.

Citing privacy, the school doesn't want to say if the person who tested positive is a member of the Purple Knight football team, another student, or teacher.

“Anyone that may have come into any direct contact with that individual has been notified as early as this morning so that they can take the proper steps, quarantine, and go get tested,” said Melissa Duplantier, the Marketing Director St. Augustine School.

The John Curtis Patriots announced on social media they are actively seeking a replacement opponent for the weekend.

As a 40 year educator, Shaw's director says it's difficult to watch students' education and whole high school experience be interrupted.

“It's so sad for me to have to cancel high school football, or any activity, or not to have my kids here in school with me, to see them. That's been the most painful part about this,” said Fr. Molinelli.

Shaw says it doesn't appear there will be enough time in the season to reschedule the game.

St. Aug doesn't know at this time if its game will be played in the future.