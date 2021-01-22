x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

COVID Defense | Here's what you need to know about the Dept. of Health's new exposure notification app

It uses your phone's Bluetooth feature to remember what other devices have been close to you. If any of them gets a positive COVID-19 test, it'll let you know.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new app from the state's Dept. of Health designed to tell people if they've had close contact with the coronavirus, hopefully giving them a chance to self-quarantine and avoid spreading it to others. 

The app, called COVID Defense, is completely anonymous according to both Edwards and Dr. Joeseph Kanter with the LDH.

It doesn't share data, and it doesn't feed data to the LDH, Kanter said Friday. 

Instead, it uses your phone's Bluetooth feature to remember what other devices have been close to you. If any of them gets a positive COVID-19 test, it'll let you know.

This app is completely voluntary and requires people to put in their own test results.

LDH is calling it a COVID-19 exposure notification app. Click below to download it on your smartphone.
‎COVID Defense
‎COVID Defense is an easy-to-use app created by the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID Defense protects your privacy while helping protect you from COVID-19. You will get an alert if you are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. By adding this free app to your phone, yo...
App Store
COVID Defense - Apps on Google Play
COVID Defense is an easy-to-use app created by the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID Defense protects your privacy while helping protect you from COVID-19. You will get an alert if you are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Google

The iOS app store's page for COVID Defense says it's an easy-to-use app created by LDH. 

"COVID Defense protects your privacy while helping protect you from COVID-19. You will get an alert if you are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19," the page said. "By adding this free app to your phone, you join thousands of people helping to protect one another from COVID by knowing if you've been exposed."

RELATED: LDH: Expect to see higher infection rates thanks to COVID variants in Louisiana

RELATED: Promising signs that third COVID wave is subsiding in Louisiana

RELATED: Rare COVID-19 vaccine side effect linked to cosmetic dermal filler

RELATED: Carnival cancels all cruises from US ports through the end of April

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020