COVID hospitalizations at their highest since May 28; 1K new cases in La.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus has increased for the past five days, bringing the state back to its status from last month.

NEW ORLEANS — New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and patients on ventilators increased again Tuesday, according to the daily COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are now 57,081 total confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak in Louisiana in March, with an additional 1,014 reported Tuesday.

Twenty-two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,113.

Hospitalizations increased by 44 and patients on ventilators increased slightly, by four, bringing the total to 781 total patients and 83 intubated.

While the rate of new cases and hospitalizations have sustained increases for the past 10 days, COVID-19 deaths, which take several more days for the state to confirm and report, have not seemed to spike. Daily reported deaths have remained between 1-40 for the last two months.

23,874 more coronavirus tests were processed Tuesday, bringing the total to 728,511 -- still one of the highest state per capita testing rates in the country.

The percentage of positive cases out of those new tests was 4.2%, down significantly from Monday's 9.9%. The total tests reported Monday, however, was about a third of Tuesday's increase. The federal goal for percent of positivity is 10%.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, June 30 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 57,081 (+1,014 )

(+1,014 ) Deaths: 3,113 (+22)

Patients in hospitals: 781 (+44)

Patients on ventilators: 83 (+4)

(+4) Recoveries: 42,225 (Updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed: 728,511 (+23,874)

