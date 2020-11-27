COVID increase in all Northshore parishes

“Wear your mask. It’s important. It just might save the life of your grandmother, your son, your neighbor, or You. Together, we can do this.”

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — “What we’re seeing now is as concerning as it has ever been. There is no question about that,” said Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter Tuesday as the state prepared to move back to a modified phase two amid surging coronavirus cases.

Kanter said the surge in cases lays the foundation for a dangerous path.

“Every region across the state right now is experiencing similar increases,” said Kanter.

In region nine, which includes the five Northshore Parishes, all of them are dealing with increases.

“COVID like illness is up, new cases are up, and hospitalizations are up,” said Kanter.

According to the state department of health, Tangipahoa Parish, has one of the highest rates of percent positives in Southeast Louisiana. Right now, it’s at 15 percent, up just more than five percent from last week. Northshore hospitals systems in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes are banding together, asking folks to pay attention and putting out a radio public service announcement urging folks to mask up.

“Wear your mask. It’s important. It just might save the life of your grandmother, your son, your neighbor, or You. Together, we can do this,” said the PSA.

In partnership with the state, free testing picks back up Monday morning in Tangipahoa Parish. Kanter said more people are getting tested statewide which is helping to identify existing cases.

“To be very clear, increase in testing volume has no barring on percent positivity at all. In fact, sometimes when you increase your testing volume you see a little bit of a decrease,” said Kanter.

With both testing and percent positivity going up, Kanter said that’s a strong signal the state is dealing with a lot of COIVD and the threat for more is still out there.

Going into peak holiday season, the concern is that community spread will only increase.

“That virus doesn’t know, it doesn’t care whether the person that you are going to spread it to is a relative,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.