COVID misinformation is 'downright deadly' doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Medical workers are fighting COVID on two fronts these days, one inside the hospital, the other on the outside.

“Misinformation spreads at six times the rate that factual information spreads at,” said director of infectious diseases at Access Health Louisiana, Dr. MarkAlain Dery.

Dr. Dery says misinformation, specifically when it comes to masks and vaccines, unfortunately rules the day.

“I’ve never seen misinformation to the degree that we’re seeing it today and it’s pretty extreme,” Dr. Dery said.

“Often times people don’t realize that they have been exposed to misinformation,” said Region One Health Director, Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee.

Dr. Hebert-Magee says it often starts with a hint of truth, helping it spread, much like a virus.

“Then it takes a very distorted deleterious turn that causes people to then question the scientific data,” Dr. Hebert-Magee said.

Questioning the science was on display by some elected leaders at the state capitol Monday.

“Why are we pushing masking when large swaths of Louisiana don’t consent to it,” asked Rep. Raymond Crews from Bossier City. “Why do we continue to push things that people don’t want to do?”

“Because it’s going to be the thing that helps us slow down and stop the spread of Delta,” responded the person who was testifying at the time.

Medical and state leaders were testifying before the House Health and Welfare Committee and were interrupted at times by audience members. Testimony from the state’s medical director, Dr. Joseph Kanter had to be delayed because some people didn’t want to wear masks.

“Everybody take their mask off. They can’t take all of us out of here,” yelled one woman in the audience.

Later, Dr. Kanter called out public figures on twitter saying “Public figures that peddle conspiracy theories are providing a tremendous disservice to their constituents. In normal times it's disappointing. In a pandemic it's downright deadly. Do better. Families are being caught in the web of misinformation and are suffering greatly.”

“When these elected officials say and repeat these conspiracy theories or misinformation, the downstream effects are me and my colleagues,” Dr. Dery said.

Dr. Dery says the health care system can’t take that burden. He and Dr. Hebert-Magee point to credible sources, like the CDC, as places to get information. With information steadily coming in, Dr. Hebert-Magee says it may change, but turning it into misinformation is dangerous.