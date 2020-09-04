GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mercy Health Saint Mary's shared some hopeful news Wednesday evening: the staff discharged their first COVID-19 patient from critical care.

In a Facebook post the Grand Rapids hospital said, "This is what our remarkable health care colleagues on the front lines of COVID-19 are fighting for. #YouAreRemarkable."

The video shows the patient in a wheelchair, being pushed through a hallway lined on both sides with applauding nurses.

As the patient was about to leave, someone out of the frame asked if he would like to say anything. With emotion and gratitude in his voice, the patient turned and said, "Just thank you for saving my life. It means everything to me. I don't know what else to say but thank you."

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s discharged their first COVID-19 critical care patient today. This is what our remarkable health care colleagues on the front lines of COVID-19 are fighting for. #YouAreRemarkable Posted by Mercy Health on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

As of April 8, there are more than 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and a total of 959 deaths. Officials are now recording and reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the virus -- which is 56 people, according to the state's website.

►See the full cumulative data here

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEOS:

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.