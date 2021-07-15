COVID spike not prompting mask mandate for Louisiana schools

It also offers suggestions for distancing of students and isolation for those who contract COVID-19 or were in close contact with others who get sick.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders are leaving decisions on mask mandates, physical distancing and other measures aimed at lessening COVID-19 spread to local public school districts for the upcoming year even as case numbers climb.

The Department of Education sent updated guidance to K-12 school systems that recommends but doesn’t mandate face coverings for all unvaccinated adults and students in grades 3 through 12 while inside school facilities.

