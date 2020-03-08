COVID testing site coming to N.O. East for 2 days in August

Testing will be held from 9am to 1pm Tuesday August 18th and Wednesday August 19 at Sherwood Forest Elementary School at 4801 Maid Marion drive.

NEW ORLEANS — Einstein Charter Schools will be hosting a free COVID 19 testing site in New Orleans East August 18 and 19.

Testing will be held from 9am to 1pm Tuesday August 18th and Wednesday August 19 at Sherwood Forest Elementary School at 4801 Maid Marion drive.

The testing is free but people are required to provide a form of identification and an insurance card if needed.

Results from the site will be sent out by a registered nurse via phone call, 24 to 72 hours after being tested. Those who test positive are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

CEO of Einstein Charter Schools, Michael McKenzie, says that he and his staff are excited for the collaboration to provide another free testing site in the east.

This will be the second time the site will be open and they are inviting anyone who was not able to make it to the Sarah T. Reed location in July, to come out and get tested.

Ahead of the school year all employees are encouraged to get tested

Einstein will also have a giveaway for those getting tested who can possibly win a loaded backpack with a Chromebook, school supplies, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and a $25 gift card to Walmart.

The goal of the event is to provide more testing for underprivileged populations as covid-19 cases in New Orleans continue to rise.