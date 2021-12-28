COVID tests are the hottest item on the shelves this year

Many stores are out and lines to be tested at public sites can stretch for miles.

NEW ORLEANS — When Ronald Williams started feeling flu like symptoms Monday night, instead of scheduling his booster vaccine, COVID testing became the priority.

“I’m aching and hurting all over,” said Williams. “I couldn’t sleep last night but once I got up, I said I need to find somewhere to go.”

That’s how he ended up at Household of Faith in New Orleans East Tuesday, waiting about two hours in a long line before a vaccine and testing event even started.

“I’m just glad to be here,” said Williams.

Vaccinated and boosted, so is Lydia Howard who’s been trying to get tested for two days after a possible exposure.

“I’m just being extra cautious because I’ve got grandchildren I pick up and do things with them and then my husband, he’s 76 years old,” said Howard.

It was another hour of waiting before COVID tests showed up. That’s because Jan Rink, with Accu Reference Medical Lab says the need is overwhelming in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

“This was set up a long time ago,” said Rink. “Who would have thought that we were going to have this need today?”

With testing demand so high events like this help fill a gap as the city of New Orleans works to increase testing. City leaders are working to put at-home tests in as many hands as possible, there just aren’t enough tests available.

“We’ve been in contact with the state. We’re all trying to order them,” said New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Dr. Avegno says the federal program to mail out at-home tests appears to have reduced the state’s supply.

“While I’m glad that they’re doing that, it’s not really going to help us any time soon,” said Avegno. “So, we’re in a very tough predicament.”

Back in that line, Ann Isidore says it doesn’t matter how long she must wait, testing is too important right now.

“Overall, what’s important is to stay alive and make sure everybody is safe in my household,” said Isidore.