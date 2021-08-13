Covid vaccine booster shot trials underway in Metairie; Here's how to sign up

Just three days into the clinical trial, they've already given 47 boosters.

METAIRIE, La. — They've been part of medical care our entire lives: Booster shots. They are used to prevent dozens of infections.

Now, one of the first COVID boosters is being studied in the New Orleans area.

When the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine was being tested, people from the New Orleans area signed up in record numbers for the clinical trial.

Now, Clinical Trials Management on Houma Boulevard in Metairie is testing again. This time for a booster.

“We're looking for individuals who have received their two doses of Pfizer vaccine, at least completed their second dose by February of this year. So that's the people vaccinated in December, January and February,” said Wendy

Daigle, Director of Clinical Operations at Clinical Trials Management.

To qualify, you also must not have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past.

Each person will get one shot. They're testing three different strengths of the original Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You will keep a diary of any side effects on a special phone app.

“We're checking to see if the booster increases your antibodies to protect you against the virus, and if it does we will be able to get that through approval process and everyone will be eligible for a booster,” said Cindy Kessler, President and CEO of Clinical Trials Management.

Clinical Trials Management is one of only 16 U.S. sites running the study, and the only local site. Just three days into the clinical trial, they've already given 47 boosters.

“I think everybody's very nervous, and you're seeing how well the first vaccine worked. So, I think everybody's very anxious once they've hit that six months mark, they want to get a booster,” Daigle said.

“We've had this big, huge surge. People all over the country are saying to us, ‘What are you going to do? And we are trying to respond as quickly as possible,” Kessler said.

The FDA has not approved a booster yet or said it's needed. There's only Emergency Use Approval for a booster in people with weakened immune systems. This study hopes to move the scientific process forward.

“We're trying to prove that it will help our chances and boost our immune systems so that we can continue to fight the pandemic,” Kessler said.