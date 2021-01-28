COVID vaccine wait lists: Can you get on one in Louisiana?

We looked into the chances of getting one of those vaccines without an appointment.

NEW ORLEANS — Some COVID-19 vaccines that would otherwise be wasted are going to people on waiting lists, but is that happening in Louisiana?

The current COVID vaccines are delicate because they must stored at -94 degrees. Once the vial is opened, all five or six doses have to be injected within six hours. If not, they're useless.

The Louisiana Department of Health says, so far, 286 doses were thrown away. That is why there are sign up lists and appointment times, to minimize waste. Of course, there have been and will be people who don't show up for their scheduled appointments.

You've seen on the news people driving many miles, even across the country, to places like Florida, hoping to get one of those no-show doses. So can you get on a waiting list for a last minute no show?

First we checked with several hospitals. The six LCMC hospitals and the VA have many hospital staff members, and clinics with many patients coming through all day, so any no-show doses will get into the arms of eligible people already on site. They'll also call people next on the list in early. There is no stand-by list.

It is important to know that he VA just expanded eligibility for veterans in a dozen-and-a-half more high-risk and essential work categories.

Community Vaccination Sites

Now, let's look at community sites. Each one has its own way of filling in no-shows. So, check with the one near you.

Right now, urgent cares like Ochsner and others, are not giving vaccines.

Maxem Health Urgent Care clinics on the Northshore and Mississippi, hope to be a vaccine distribution site soon and are signing up eligible people now.

The 10 DePaul Community Health Centers schedule vaccines a day in advance, matching the number of eligible people to their supply. They have two stand-by lists: People eligible now and people who are not yet eligible, but want a vaccine.

Louisiana Vaccine Locations:

DePaul Clinics Vaccine sign up:

504-207-1080

Veteran Vaccine Information Line:

800-935-8387 Extension 72819

