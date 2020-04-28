NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,697 deaths

27,068 total cases

1,683 patients in hospitals

262 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

17,303 presumed recoveries

Key Updates:

Governor John Bel Edwards has extended his Stay at Home order until May 15, saying parts of Louisiana hit with COVID-19 have not met the federal guidelines to begin phase one of re-opening the state.

While health leaders praise the decision to extend the order, the news is met with frustration for many business owners struggling during the shutdown.

Starting May 1, all workers dealing with the public must wear face masks.

Elective medical procedures are now allowed during the shutdown.

Gov. Edwards extends Stay at Home Order to May 15

Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend Louisiana's Stay at Home order until May 15.

According to the Governor, the state doesn't meet the criteria to move on to Phase One of the reopening guidelines.

Some changes to the Stay at Home Order will go into effect on Friday, May 1.

Malls will be closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery

Restaurants can open outside seating for customers to eat, but can not provide table service. They will still be take out only.

Employees of businesses that are interacting with the public MUST wear masks or face covers.

Edwards also noted that non-essential retail stores have never been ordered closed, but must practice proper social distancing and can not have more than 10 people inside the store at any given time.

Edwards said that if Louisiana meets the White House guidelines, we will being Phase One by May 15. That announcement will be made on May 11.

Here's why Gov. Edwards said he had to extend the Stay at Home order

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana's Stay at Home order to May 15, saying the state doesn't yet meet the criteria to begin Phase One of reopening the economy yet.

The Governor said his decision is based on data from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, that shows some regions of the state are still seeing an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

According to the LDH, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations in the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions are still increasing. Increases in new cases are also being seen in Acadiana. Around Shreveport and in Louisiana's southwest region, new cases are decreasing but hospitalizations have plateaued.

On Lake Pontchartrain’s North Shore, hospitalizations are decreasing but new cases have plateaued.

The Governor hopes to move on to Phase One on May 16. He said that announcement will come around May 11 if Louisiana’s numbers improve.

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin released from prison under COVID program

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has been released from federal prison three years early, one of his attorneys told WWL-TV.

Nagin, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010, became a national figure during the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and afterward, but had already begun a kickback scheme that began in 2004 and continued until after he left office, receiving money and help for his sons’ granite business in exchange for city business and support for private development projects.

The 63-year-old Nagin was convicted on 20 counts of corruption, bribery and fraud in February 2014. He reported to a low-security prison in Texarkana, Texas, for a 10-year sentence in September 2014. He was scheduled for release after serving 85 percent of his sentence. That was to be on March 16, 2023, according to the Bureau of Prisons’ websit.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced a program to release older, low-risk offenders nearing the ends of their sentences because of the threat of COVID-19 spreading in the prisons.

The Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution had not reported any cases of COVID-19, raising the question of whether Nagin would be safer from the virus in prison than at home.

The story was first reported by our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Business groups 'disappointed' by Gov. Edwards' Stay at Home Order extension

Disappointment seems to be the main reaction to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of Louisiana’s Stay At Home Order.

Many businesses groups weighed in after the Governor extended the order to May 15 on Monday.

Stephen Waguespack, President of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said the group is “disappointed” by the extension.

“Essential service industries such as groceries, hardware, maintenance and construction have operated safely and productively for weeks now and have shown us all that smart steps can be taken to protect the public AND serve the public at the same time,” Waguespack said. “Right now, other small businesses are simply asking for the same right to show they too can operate safely and responsibly to serve their community and hire back their workers.”

'We're not going to be able to bring everybody back'

It was a little after noon at Katie’s in Mid-City Monday and it was about the time owner Scot Craig would expect to see huge crowds for the lunch rush. But at Iberville and North Telemachus streets, business has almost come to a complete stop.

“There would be people right here waiting to get in,” Craig said while sitting outside of the door of his restaurant. “It’s quite different.”

He knows there will be fewer than the 130 seats he used to have. “I’m hoping to get 60 or 70,” he said.

Which means another stark reality for his staff. “We’re not going to be able to bring everyone back,” he said. And for those who are able to return to work, they’ll hand out menus that are used once and then thrown away.

Louisiana's top industries, oil and tourism, face uncertain futures

As state and local leaders try to figure out when and how to reopen the economy, two of the biggest industries in Louisiana are facing uncertain futures.

Tourism and energy production are taking critical hits. Whatever the “new normal” looks like post COVID-19, is anybody’s guess.

The New Orleans tourism industry saw record breaking numbers in 2018, with more than 18.5 million visitors. Those visitors spent more than 9.1-billion dollars. Now, the French Market and the streets around it are empty, and the industry is bracing for potentially record low numbers.

We may be loving the low gas prices, but these numbers indicate danger for workers in Louisiana’s oil and gas sector.

Restaurants prepare for outdoor seating amidst stay at home order changes

This weekend will be the first time in a month when the outside patio at El Gato Negro in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans will be ready for seating.

“We’re still going to practice social distancing guidelines that have been put in place,” said Johnny Contreras, a member of the family that owns the restaurant.

Part of Governor John Bel Edwards’ two-week extension of the stay at home order comes with a few changes on the menu. Beginning Friday, restaurants with outside seating will be able to open those spaces to customers, but no table service.

“We’re glad to be able to offer at least table and chairs for guests,” said Contreras.

While not a full reopen, Contreras says is a step towards normalcy.

Stroke patients are avoiding hospitals, causing brain damage to avoid COVID-19, doctors say

Stroke is the number one cause of disability in adults in the U.S.

The South has been described as the stroke belt, and New Orleans as the belt’s buckle. That’s because so many local people suffer from strokes.

Doctors are seeing a dangerous trend during the coronavirus pandemic, patients having a stroke and not going to the hospital.

"Even over the last week, we’ve had several cases where patients waited to come in and they’ll tell you they were worried, you know, they didn’t want to get exposed to the virus," said Dr.Justin Salerian, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Program at Tulane University.

Coronavirus tracing could be the key to re-opening the economy

The road home from the coronavirus crisis is expected to be long, with potential detours along the way.

Public health experts said to reopen safely, we need to find out sooner when someone has COVID-19, then trace and isolate the people they've come into contact with.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has a goal of 200,000 COVID tests per month in Louisiana.

The state health department estimates it needs a small army of 700 contact tracers.

City of New Orleans announces dates/sites for future COVID walk-up tests

From the city:

The City of New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will continue conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks.

The mobile campaign is bringing walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases that are showing little if any symptoms. A person must be 18 years of age, have been exposed to COVID-19, or think he or she may have had or has symptoms.

