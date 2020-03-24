ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish became the second parish in the New Orleans area to suspend curbside recycling amid the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, joining Jefferson Parish.

St. Tammany Parish's recycling contractor, Coastal Environmental Services, announced they would be suspending recycling pickup for residents starting Monday, March 30.

CES cited safety concerns for their employees as the deciding factor in reducing service for the parish.

Trash pickup will continue, and any recyclables placed by the curb will be dumped with the trash, CES said in a statement.

Jefferson Parish officials have already cut recycling for their residents. Curbside recycling in the parish was suspended on March 20.

Trash pickup is still continuing in Jefferson Parish as usual.

More Stories:

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: New Orleans Public Schools purchase 10,000 laptops for students

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.