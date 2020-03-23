NEW ORLEANS — One college is doing its part to answer the growing calls for medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Delgado Community College plans to loan four ventilators and donate more than 500 N-95 masks and other crucial medical tools to hospitals around the New Orleans area.

Besides the medical-grade masks, which are needed for doctors, nurses and surgeons to properly protect themselves from disease, the ventilators should come as a huge addition in intensive care units (ICUs), where COVID-19 patients are being treated for respiratory failure.

Other supplies from Delgado will includes boxes of surgical masks with eye shields, isolation gowns and gloves, school officials said.

“Our healthcare partners have been great to us by providing clinical and internship opportunities to our students as well as donating equipment so that our students can learn on the latest equipment and technology," Delgado Chancellor Dr. Larissa Steib said. "Now, at this very critical point we have an opportunity to be there for them as they work on the front lines to reduce the spread and care for those affected during this time of need.”

Medical workers caring for those with COVID-19 across the country have reported severe shortages of needed medical supplies.

As of Monday, there were more than 800 cases of the new coronavirus across Louisiana and 20 deaths from the disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered a statewide "Stay at Home" mandate to try and keep residents social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

