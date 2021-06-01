Demand outweighs supply for COVID vaccines, state health leaders say more will come

“Supply will improve every week and people will get vaccinated, we just beg for patience right now."

NEW ORLEANS — The demand for COVID vaccines is outpacing the supply by a long shot.

Pharmacies have been inundated with calls and people showing up, eager to get an appointment.

There are 107 Louisiana pharmacies vaccinating people 70-and-older along with out-patient health care staff.

“We’re looking forward so much to being with our family and friends,” said Julie and Bob Murphy who were vaccinated Tuesday.

They were some of the first to get the Moderna vaccine at A-1 Pharmacy in Metairie.

“I feel great and excited and happy,” they said.

Not everyone has gotten an appointment so quickly.

“I’ve been sitting on the phone,” 78-year-old Donna Haas said. So I decided to drive to a pharmacy that’s not too far from my house after several attempts.”

Pharmacy phone lines are still ringing off the hook.

“I tried calling and it don’t do any good. You get a voicemail and leave a message and they don’t call you back,” Mary DeGruy said.

Some pharmacies, including Ochsner pharmacies, are prioritizing their patients first and reaching out to them directly to set up appointments.

“At this time our vaccine shipments remain unpredictable, but it is our goal with each shipment to quickly and efficiently offer the vaccine to the tiered groups outlined by the CDC and the state,” Ochsner Health said in a statement. “Due to the limited number of vaccines available, existing Ochsner patients meeting the criteria will receive direct communication from Ochsner via MyOchsner and text messages with information about how to schedule their vaccinations. Vaccinations are by appointment only for Ochsner patients 70 and older, and we cannot accept walk-ins at this time.”

The supply is limited. Regional Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Kanter says each pharmacy on the list received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far.

“Every week now we will be continuing to supply more and more pharmacies. There will be more pharmacies added to the list, the only limiting factor is what we get from the feds. Whatever we get, we’re going to push out,” Kanter said.

Some pharmacies, like A-1 Pharmacy are creating wait lists. Dr. Kanter believes most pharmacies are likely at appointment capacity for the first batch, but he recommends calling every few days because more doses will come.

“Supply will improve every week and people will get vaccinated, we just beg for patience right now,” Dr. Kanter said.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health announced Tuesday, hospitals with remaining vaccines can now be used for anyone in the eligible group, not just patients and staff. To prepare for that, LCMC Health hospitals are setting up COVID vaccine clinics.

“We’ve done some reaching out to LCMC patients, ultimately we want to open up widely," said Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health said demand is clearly outpacing supply, but this is a start. LDH anticipates more vaccines to become more widely available in the coming weeks and months.

