Despite record cold temps, Louisiana not short on vaccine supply

The Arctic blast has caused shipping delays out of two shipping hubs, but in Louisiana it doesn't appear they will have to cancel any vaccination appointments.

The Arctic blast is affecting shipments of the COVID vaccine, causing delays out of two shipping hubs, the FedEx facility in Memphis, and UPS facility in Louisville.

Both companies say they have a contingency plan in place to move vaccines, which have priority status. But while some states are reporting they could run out of vaccine this week, that is not the case here.

Ochsner and LCMC, which both run many local vaccine sites, say they have no plans to cancel appointments or change them this week. They are in good shape with vaccine supply. Part of the reason is because there were some cancellations of earlier appointments due to the cold weather, and there were no vaccines on Carnival Day. If they need to change a scheduled appointment, they will call you.



Now, there is more promising vaccine news. Pfizer and Moderna are ramping up production, so more vaccines will be available in March. In addition, the federal government will be meeting February 26 to go over the data from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinical trials. If that third company vaccine gets emergency use authorization, even more vaccines could be available in March.

At this point, the Louisiana Department of Health can not give specific numbers on either the delays or the influx of vaccines expected in the upcoming weeks.



Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that the state is eleventh in the country for people getting their first doses, and number eight for getting second doses. He added that those who have been vaccinated in Louisiana, far exceed the number who have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 421,000 diagnosed and well more than a half million vaccinated.