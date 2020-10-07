Doctor says health providers have no agenda other than wearing a mask protects people

“We, and the public health community, and the scientific community are trying to protect as many people as possible, which is our job,” said Dr. Figueroa.

Bill Nye “the Science Guy” is famous for breaking down complex concepts into plain language. he’s now taking on face masks during the pandemic.

“Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask?” asked Nye in his viral Tik Tok video.

Nye first uses a scarf wrap around his mouth to blow out a candle. He then moves onto different “levels” of masks. In one part of the video the cloth mask in his hand is probably the most common right now. He puts on the mask and demonstrated its efficacy in blocking air.

“And it blocks the movement of air, very effectively,” said Nye in the video.

In just one day, the video has gotten millions of views on Twitter. The New Orleans Saints posted a message about masks as well. A chorus of Saints players, including defensive star Cam Jordan, start a chant of “if you suit up now, we can suit up later.”

There’s a plethora of memes and videos around COVID-19, and millions are consuming it. In the open landscape of social media anti-masking occupies the same platform with Bill Nye. Many of the skeptics of face masks say there is an agenda of control behind the mandates and recommendations. Dr. Julio Figueroa of LSU Health says doctors don’t have an agenda, but a mission.

