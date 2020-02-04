NEW ORLEANS —

It’s called a serology test.

It checks the blood for antibodies. The first emergency use of this test was just approved by the FDA and doctors say this is so important in the fight against this pandemic.

Dr. Joe Blackston is on the front lines of the coronavirus. He works in the emergency room in a Vicksburg hospital. He did his residency training in internal medicine at Tulane and loves to come back to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

“I just know that within the next week or so, I, as well as my wife, we had what you would call flu symptoms, cold symptoms. We had cough, congestion, fever. We coughed and coughed like everyone else does for a couple of weeks afterward,” Dr. Blackston said.

He tested negative for the flu. He wonders now, was it COVID-19? And he wonders if that’s what some of his patients were suffering from.

“Going back several weeks, January, certainly early February where we had patients who seem to have the flu. We would test them for flu and their flu test would come back negative,” Dr. Blackston remembers.

Dr. Blackston would now like to have a serology test to see if he has coronavirus antibodies in his blood. Those are the fighter cells your immune system puts in your blood so when you're exposed to the virus again, they are there, ready to attack.

Antibody tests would let him, and other medical workers, know if they have protection while treating COVID-19 patients. And antibodies could be used in a transfusion to help very sick people. It would also let the scientific community know if there is herd immunity, meaning a large number of us have protection, just like vaccines give us.

Other doctors say it could help them recruit medical workers who were already sick.

“There’s providers now that are beginning to return to work after maybe having coronavirus and so we assume everything that we’ve heard from the CDC, we presume that there's very low risk of reinfection,” said Dr. Hector Cabrera, The Medical Director of LCMC Urgent Care and Medical Director for Notre Dame Hospice.

When asked why he would like to have the antibody test, Dr. Blackston replied, “One, it would reassure me that I've already been exposed, and that I'm probably not going to get sick again. And two, that I’m probably not going to make someone in my family sick because I could bring it home and expose someone that I know.”

And that is something we all want to keep from happening.

If you want to have the test, you need to check with your primary care doctor. A kit will need to be ordered and sent off for results.

