'It's frustrating because its preventable' | Healthcare professionals working multiple positions amid COVID staffing shortages

NEW ORLEANS — Much like the rest of the country, Ochsner Health System is trying to make sure enough medical staff is on hand to take care of an onslaught of COVID patients.

“It’s frustrating because it’s an avoidable problem,” said Dr. Brian Moore, surgical oncologist and medical director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute.

Doctors like Moore know frustration means there’s a need. To help meet it, he and other physicians are adding to their jobs, helping care for COVID patients.

“A number of us have worked as nurses’ aides on day shift and night shift in the ICU to help them just do basic stuff,” Dr. Moore said.

The rotation between surgeon and nurses’ aide is going on two weeks now and sometimes happens in the same day.

“In times like this, there are no hierarchies. It’s not Dr. Moore. It’s Brian. I’m just, what do you need,” Dr. Moore said.

Whether it’s recording vital signs, bathing patients or emptying trash cans and urinals, Dr. Moore says working together is the only option.

“There are a lot of folks who are getting worn down by the constant barrage of COVID and so whatever we can do to show support, whatever we can do to help is meaningful,” Dr. Moore said.

Statewide, as of Monday, there were 2,956 COVID patients. Across the Ochsner Health System, which includes parts of Mississippi, Dr. Moore says, as of Monday, there were 1,024. That’s the most the health system has seen at one time. Dr. Moore says 88 percent of them are unvaccinated.

“We hope not to have to do it much longer. We’d like for people to get vaccinated. We’d like for the rates of new COVID cases to start to decline,” Dr. Moore said.

Dr. Moore says that takes personal responsibly and hopes the same commitment of care inside the hospital, happens outside of it.

“If we don’t show some empathy and care for each other, then this will happen again, and I worry that as this continues to go on that the people who are here providing care are going to get tired,” Dr. Moore said.