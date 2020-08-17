Domestic abuse rises during quarantine as advocate groups call for legal change

“I was in a coma for six days and he hit me and he hit my son, and he would hit my son at one years old for not sitting still eating his food,” said one survivor.

NEW ORLEANS — Those who work to protect survivors of domestic abuse are seeing a sharp rise since the pandemic began, and they are calling for change in the justice system.

The New Orleans Family Justice Center is pleading for help protecting survivors of domestic violence.

They say not only is the violence escalating since the pandemic began, but it's also keeping those charged of the crimes out of jail, and allowing them to continue the abuse.

“I was in a coma for six days and he hit me and he hit my son, and he would hit my son at one years old for not sitting still eating his food,” said a women who is a survivor of domestic abuse.

She asked that we not identify her, but she wants her story told.

“I would say the fear of not knowing. The fear of the unknown, just looking over your shoulder constantly,” she said of the emotional control.

The woman said even though the man who tortured her verbally, emotionally and physically took his own life, she has pain that will never heal. Her son, now in his teens, suffers too.

The New Orleans Family Justice Center says the number of cases like this one has skyrocketed. Just how much? There are 12 to 20 referrals a day.

“We are seeing new cases. We are seeing our current cases that we had before COVID, and we are seeing cases of survivors that we had stabilized years ago,” said the center’s director Mary Claire Landry.

The center helps relocate victims out of harm’s way. Landry says what contributing to an increase in severe cases is a system, that for the last couple of years sets bail as low as only $200 without a process to find out is the accused is a high risk for repeat violence, and the pandemic.

“But what we have been seeing and what has progressively gotten worse since COVID, because now the system does not want to put perpetrators in jail because they might get COVID,” said Landry.

Landry says that is what happened recently when a pregnant survivor was found dead. She says the victim was repeatedly strangled and had taken kicks to the baby in her abdomen.

“He found her five times during these three months in the midst of her trying to have this baby peacefully,” said Landry. And while the cause of death is undetermined she said, “But I am absolutely convinced that the strangulation and the beating that she took at eight months pregnant really contributed to her death.”

Now she is asking for cooperation from the judicial system.

“I am pleading with the DA and the criminal court to really look at these practices and protocols and really make sure that they are evaluating the risk level to survivors, so we don't find another survivor dead because he was let out of jail.”

If you need help, the domestic abuse hotline is 504-866-9554.

We contacted the Orleans District Attorney’s office who sent this statement and the links below:

"Our office has long shared the concern of victim advocates that bond amounts set for violent offenders in Orleans Parish have in recent years failed to give adequate weight to public safety concerns. Those pushing to lower or eliminate cash bail and reduce jail population rarely acknowledge that victims and witnesses can become quickly endangered as a consequence. But these bonds are set and controlled solely by the Criminal District Court judges and their unelected magistrate commissioners. These and other concerns were discussed at the New Orleans Domestic Violence Summit hosted by our office in January."

