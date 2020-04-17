NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 is causing thousands of Americans to stay inside with their families, but an unfortunate domino effect is being seen with “stay-at-home” mandates.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are getting more reports of domestic violence in households.

Since “stay-at-home” orders went into effect in mid-March, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reports more than 3,000 domestic abuse survivors have reached out citing COVID-19 as a condition of their experience. Hotline representatives told WWL-TV that survivors have reported their partners using COVID-19 to further control and abuse.

In Jefferson Parish, the sheriff's office says they’ve seen an increase in domestic disturbance calls to homes. The New Orleans Family Justice Center, which works to help domestic abuse survivors, has also seen an increase in people reaching out.

The NOFJC Executive Director, Mary Claire Landry addressed what anyone in an abusive situation should do.

“If they feel that things are escalating and they need to get out of that situation, they should call 911 and the police will put them in touch with us,” she said. “Or, they can call our hotline directly. We work very closely with the domestic violence unit and the police. If they have someone they feel is unsafe they have to bring the survivors to us to safety.”

New Orleans Family Justice Center 24/7 Hotline: 504-866-9554

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

