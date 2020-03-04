METAIRIE, La. — Dorignac's Food Center has announced that it will be closed from Saturday, April 4 through Sunday, April 12 to do an extensive deep cleaning.

The grocer told Eyewitness News that the move comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"In an abundance of caution for the protection of our community, employees and customers, Dorignac's will be closed for extensive deep cleaning."

The cleaning comes as grocery stores are seen as one of the last spots where large crowds have gathered.

Earlier this week Trader Joe's closed for a day or two after it said that two of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

