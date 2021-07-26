Dr. says people coming to the hospital wishing they'd been vaccinated

LCMC runs six of the largest hospitals in the area and the patient numbers have jumped there. Monday 105 COVID patients in the ICU and in hospital beds. Three weeks, ago just 10 patients.



“Our hospitals are stressed with the amount of patients that are coming in, our EDs are strained with the amount of people coming in, and that's across the state.”



Friday we first told you that at Ochsner-Baptist, uptown, starting Monday, the number of in-patient surgeries are now limited to five a day. LCMC hospitals are now doing the same. Beginning Thursday, all non-essential, inpatient procedures are suspended. Doctors have been warning us and remind us the delta variant is more contagious. Still, patients are surprised when they catch it.



“I think people think it can't happen to me. I can tell you, if you're unvaccinated, you are absolutely at risk and it can happen to you,” warned Dr. Elder.



Doctors say vaccinated people should be reassured that the shots are protecting them from serious illness. The small number of vaccinated who get very sick, are mostly people with weakened immune systems who can't make a lot of antibodies when they get the vaccine. Those are the very elderly, transplant patients and people on immunotherapy. Doctors are looking into the possibility of a booster for them.