People in the New Orleans area are finding different ways to get their shopping done while practicing social distancing, and a drive-thru farmers market is one way to do that.

People can order and pick up their food without getting out of their cars.

Kathryn Parker with Market Umbrella was surprised how well it was going.

"I knew it was going to be good, but I didn't know it was going to be this good," Parker told WWLTV's Paul Dudley. "I mean I am looking at the cars ...all the way down. It's probably all the way to Broad...and we are at Lafeite"

Hundreds of people went to the Crescent City Pop-Up Drive-Thru Farmer's Market, a new kind of shopping experience in the coronavirus era.

"We are doing this in response to make sure our vendors and our costumers are as safe as possible during this pandemic," Parker said.

Many people here are trying to avoid grocery stores. Customers can preorder everything on the phone

"I am a medical professional, so I know first and foremost that it's important that we separate each other from one another," Sarah Olivia, a shopper at the farmers market, said. "That's what I am doing."

The drive-thru farmers market also allows local vendors to continue to sell their goods, albeit in a different way.

"Usually the markets are very social. You get to see old friends, get to haggle with the farmers and see what's fresh," Aaron Wolfson, a shopper at the farmers market, said. "This, you kind of have to do it ahead of time and sort of take their word for it, but it's years of trust that has been built up. So what ever they have I am going to buy."

The first drive-thru farmers market was on Sunday, but organizers said people shouldn't be surprised if they see more.

