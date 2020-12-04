NEW ORLEANS — Typically, Easter weekend in South East Louisiana means shopping, large gatherings and seafood boils.

This year, that's not the case with social distancing and stay-at-home orders, and New Orleans area business owners are making sure their customers are staying safe as they shop for the Easter weekend.

They're pushing for social distancing while getting seafood for the holidays

“I bought five pounds of shrimp and some trout,” Ronald Bryant, a customer at the Westwego Seafood lot said.

Bryant was among dozens of people who are shopping, getting their fresh seafood.

“I’m just going to barbeque some shrimp and fry some fish and just enjoy the fam,” Bryant said.

Business owners were grateful to see a crowd for the Easter weekend.

“It’s been outstanding. With all the checks and the food stamps, it’s just been a blessing for everybody,” Ruth Graves, a business owner said.

Seafood businesses felt the pinch after closing down, because of the virus.

"I shut down for nine days, initially. Some do. My workers go week-to-week, and they begged me to come work,” Graves said.

Business owner Cindy Savoie said she thought of fishermen and crabers.

“It feels really good because actually we had to close for two weeks and we had fisherman and our crab people calling hurting because they didn’t have any place to sell their product,” Savoie said.

Westwego police monitored cars, directed traffic and made sure people are practiced social distancing.

“I have two stands, and what I’m doing is making lines this way: six feet apart. We’re taking two people at a time one here and one there,” Graves said.

While business owners made sure customers practiced social distancing, Jefferson Parish leaders also want to remind folks to continue to stay at home and only go out for essentials for the Easter holiday.

“Stay with the family that you live with, not to get together with other people, not to get together with the extended family. Stay in your home unit. Go for a walk. Get some exercise. Stay in your neighborhood,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Despite the measures to limit the spread of the virus, Westwego Seafood lot customers bought out one business woman's entire inventory.

“We‘ve sold out of everything — crawfish and crabs. Closing up, it's a great feeling. Everybody’s doing small gatherings, and adhering to the social distancing,” business owner Lindsey Manthey said.

