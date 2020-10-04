The way we celebrate Easter Sunday will be much different this year.

Public officials are telling people to stay at home and not to hold large family gatherings.

Officials are worried some will let up on social distancing measures that are now beginning to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“When you look at how beautiful the weather is outside, combined with the people who have cabin fever, you know, people want to go out,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. “Approaching this weekend, it’s no time to let up.”

Jefferson Parish is taking steps to dissuade people from gathering in public spaces.

“We had to close Bonnabel Boat Launch the other day,” Lee Sheng said. “Proactively, we’re just closing some of our more popular sites for the Sunday Easter Holiday. We’re going to close Bucktown. We’re going to close Bonnabel Boat Launch. We’re going to close Lafreniere Park.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said there will be a time and place to get back together again, but this is not the time.

“Stay home with your immediate family,” Lopinto said. “If you want to boil crawfish, fine, boil one sack for your immediate family. Don’t boil ten sacks and have everybody over.”

The sheriff added the JPSO will enforce the stay at home order and break up any large gathering.

“We’re going to use common sense and try to make sure people adhere to the rules, and we’ll take action of course if they don’t adhere to them, but so far in Jefferson Parish, we haven’t had that problem,” Lopinto said.

Lee Sheng is encouraging families to go on a no-touch Easter Egg Hunt.

“Put that beautiful Easter Egg that you’re going to draw — put it out so the kids can go on a different kind of Easter Egg hunt," Lee Sheng said. "Put it in your window, and everybody take that walk in your neighborhood with just your family.”

