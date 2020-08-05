BATON ROUGE, La. — A child under 10 years old died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The child, who has not been identified, had several other health conditions that contributed to her death, Edwards said at a Friday press briefing 

Louisiana has 30,855 confirmed cases and 2,154 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Friday. 

The child is the second death of a person under 18 in the state, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health. 

Details about her case were not released Friday. 

