BATON ROUGE, La. — A child under 10 years old died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The child, who has not been identified, had several other health conditions that contributed to her death, Edwards said at a Friday press briefing

Louisiana has 30,855 confirmed cases and 2,154 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Friday.

The child is the second death of a person under 18 in the state, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Details about her case were not released Friday.

