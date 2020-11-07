Live at 2:30 pm: Gov. Edwards to address rising coronavirus numbers

Edwards is expected to discuss plans to establish new restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and new restrictions on bars.

NEW ORLEANS — After two straight days of 2,000+ new coronavirus cases being reported across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about his administration's plans to fight the virus.

According to The Advocate, Edwards plans to establish new restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and new restrictions on bars.

His update, in a rare Saturday press conference announced on short notice, is expected to feature a mandate that all shoppers wear masks at stores throughout the state. The mask mandate would mirror those already in place in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

The new bar restrictions are expected to also mirror those seen at the parish level already, as bars come under increased scrutiny for their role in spreading the virus.

Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge have already been connected with at least one cluster of cases, in which more than 100 people were infected.

Saturday's coronavirus update saw nearly 2,200 new cases reported in the third-largest single-day increase since the pandemic started. The second highest, which was Friday, is only topped by an early April update that included an unspecified number of backlogged cases.

Wednesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned that the state was “going in the wrong direction” after erasing all gains it had made against the virus in June. Edwards said that Louisiana is now seeing new case numbers rivaling peaks seen in early April.

However, unlike the previous peak which had an epicenter in the New Orleans metro area, Edwards said Louisiana is facing a “statewide epidemic” in which no single region is driving growth in cases or hospitalizations.

The governor was also set to make a decision later in July about whether the state would move on to Phase 3 of economic reopening after deferring the decision in June when daily case numbers began rising.

Other governors and elected officials around the country have made the opposite decision, returning cities and counties to Phase 1 with stronger restrictions.

