A local doctor is doing double duty these days behind the scenes. He is treating very sick COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives, and also becoming a therapist to his colleagues

When the healers are seeing so much loss, who is going to heal their pain, especially after losing as many as six patients in one night.

"We’re used to saving lives. If we lose a patient, we feel like we’ve failed," said Dr. Jay Kaplan, the Medical Director for Care Transformation for LCMC Health and Practicing Emergency Physician at UMC. He is also the former President of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

UMC Emergency Physician Dr. Jay Kaplan became that emotional healer.

"We’d worry for our patients. We’d worry for our families, because we didn’t want to bring it home for them and we’d worry for ourselves," he said about the medical staff.

His health care colleagues had more than just the emotional battle wounds from patients, but their personal lives too.

"Two of the staff who were there, one had lost five friends and one had lost in their community in their local neighborhood, 20 people," Dr. Kaplan noted.

So he began group sessions to motivate and encourage.

"It’s OK if periodically you feel like you need to go in a closed room and cry. Just tell folks if they hear you crying not to worry. You’re just having to let it go," he said he told the staff.

He took away uncertainty by sharing when numbers were going down and the difference they were making, that PPE, ventilators and ICU beds were going to be available. He gave permission to feel fear. He shared his poetry writings. He was even asked to do a session for medical staff in New York when one of their fellow emergency room doctors took her own life. She was someone he knew.

Dr. Kaplan’s co-workers say it’s helping.

"Our staff was definitely very stressed out. They were very anxious full of fear. He was able to transpose that fear into hope and to encouragement," said Roxanne Burns, the Pharmacy Operations Manager at UMC.

Dr. Kaplan says find meaning in what you’re going through and learn from Noah’s Ark.

"The first is, don’t miss the boat. The second is, remember that we’re all in the same boat, and the third is, plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark."

Nobody wants to feel alone right now, he says.

And Dr. Kaplan says that wellbeing and resilience is crucial to longevity in practicing medicine and preventing burnout. And that in turn, creates better health outcomes for patients.

