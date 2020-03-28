NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival is the latest major New Orleans festival to be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Festival, originally scheduled for July 1-5, will be postponed until "closer to the fall," according to a statement issued by the Essence Festival of Culture.

"We were already moving forward with identifying and securing alternate dates and will be prepared to announce those shortly. We are excited to share that previously announced talent will remain in our line-up for the postponed dates," said a statement by organizers.

The Festival joins the French Quarter Festival, the Jazz and Heritage Festival and other fests that plan to move to the fall rather than cancel altogether.

New Orleans has one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases per capita in the nation.

RELATED: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner issues emergency rule, halts insurance cancellations during COVID-19 emergency declaration

RELATED: Families of residents at Chateau de Notre Dame fear worst as 3 test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Cantrell defends Carnival season as coronavirus numbers rise

"At the forefront of everything we do, public health and public safety are always our top priorities," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "With the significant spread of COVID-19, we are taking every precaution in the best interest of our residents, visitors, and all who attend and make ESSENCE the worldwide phenomenon that it is."