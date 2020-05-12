New Orleans facing tidal wave of evictions when federal eviction ban ends Jan. 1

“My landlord has a lot of patience, but I can’t keep testing his patience because he’s a good landlord,” said Cordelia Rogers.

NEW ORLEANS — During the pandemic, mass evictions have been avoided largely because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed a temporary moratorium on evictions.

The theory behind the moratorium was if more people were pushed out of their homes, they would possibly live with other people and increase the spread of COVID.

That measure expires at the end of this month.

“In about 27 days is when it’s going to really hit the fan because the CDC moratorium expires midnight on the 31st of December,” said Austin Badon.

Austin Badon is the clerk of First City Court. It processes evictions in New Orleans.

Badon has gotten no indication that any bans on evictions will be extended. He says unless there is intervention on some level, the much talked about housing crisis from COVID materialize in the new year.

“When the order expires, the moratorium expires, all bets are off. So, I expect a lot of landlords to come in and file evictions. I’m going to have to extend hours, put vacations on hold at the beginning of the year to make sure I have enough staff to handle the filings,” said Badon.

A proposed $908 billion stimulus package in Congress is reportedly gaining more support Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they’re interested in passing another wave of aid.

It’s unclear if Congress will manage to pass that proposal before members leave for Christmas break. The proposed bipartisan stimulus package includes $25 billion in rental assistance, but that assistance would not go directly to renters.

“The money goes to the landlord. So that person who is not paying their rent, it makes sure the landlord is held whole. Think of the person that’s got a multi-family place, she’s helped, but so is the family,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana.

“My landlord has a lot of patience, but I can’t keep testing his patience because he’s a good landlord,” said Cordelia Rogers.

Cordelia Rogers got furloughed from her two jobs in the spring.

Like so many other unemployed hospitality workers, she’s relying on unemployment benefits that are dramatically smaller than they were in the spring after the first wave of COVID-related stimulus was passed. Rogers says paying the rent is getting harder now.

“Not too long ago I had surgery. My finances are very much dwindling. I can’t keep paying my rent on what they’re supplying me,” said Rogers.

For the better part of this year, COVID-19 has left millions of Americans without a job. In a matter of weeks, it could leave an untold number of people without a home.

