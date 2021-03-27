Extra Pfizer vaccinations available in Metairie Saturday, after appointments failed to show

Shots will be given on a first come first serve basis and the location will remain open until the last vaccine is given.

METAIRIE, La. — Anyone looking to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is welcome to go to the JenCare Senior Medical Center in Metairie.

Health officials released Saturday, that there are 45 extra shots available due to patients not showing up.

Shots will be given on a first come first serve basis and the location will remain open until the last vaccine is given.

If interested, the location is 3530 Houma Blvd. Metairie, LA.

No appointment is necessary.

This eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Bank tellers

Child, youth and family service workers

Clergy

Construction workers

Energy workers

Food and agricultural workers

Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers

Frontline government workers

Grocery store workers

Institutes of higher education faculty/staff

IT and communications workers

Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders

Manufacturing workers

Media workers

Postal workers

Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers

Public health workers

Public safety engineers and other workers

Transportation workers including river pilots

Veterinarians and support staff

Water and wastewater workers

Waste management workers

Governor Edwards announced during the week that by Monday all of Louisiana will be eligible to receive the vaccine of their choice.