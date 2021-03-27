Extra Pfizer vaccinations available in Metairie Saturday, after appointments failed to show

METAIRIE, La. — Anyone looking to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is welcome to go to the JenCare Senior Medical Center in Metairie.
Health officials released Saturday, that there are 45 extra shots available due to patients not showing up.
Shots will be given on a first come first serve basis and the location will remain open until the last vaccine is given.
If interested, the location is 3530 Houma Blvd. Metairie, LA.
No appointment is necessary.
This eligible to receive the vaccine include:
- Bank tellers
- Child, youth and family service workers
- Clergy
- Construction workers
- Energy workers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers
- Frontline government workers
- Grocery store workers
- Institutes of higher education faculty/staff
- IT and communications workers
- Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
- Manufacturing workers
- Media workers
- Postal workers
- Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
- Public health workers
- Public safety engineers and other workers
- Transportation workers including river pilots
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Water and wastewater workers
- Waste management workers
Governor Edwards announced during the week that by Monday all of Louisiana will be eligible to receive the vaccine of their choice.