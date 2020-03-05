NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to public transportation, in New Orleans.

People who rely on public transportation learned facemasks are required when riding the bus or streetcar.

During a news conference Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the goal of the mask is to make sure people stay healthy.

"To protect them and our employees and other riders that may be on a streetcar or bus line," Cantrell said.

Many people who take the bus agree that it's important to wear a mask to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

"You never know who has it. You could have it. I could have it — you never know," Ed Scott who took the bus said.

Regional Transit Authority leaders said riders can also wear a scarf, bandana, or cloth mask to protect yourself.

Transit officials said they've added plexiglass on the buses as an extra barrier to protect essential workers.

Plus RTA has given out gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer to essential workers to make sure riders are safe.

One rider said she was nervous riding the bus and getting in close proximity to people and hopes the virus goes away soon.

