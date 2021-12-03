Faces of the pandemic: A personal loss for WWL

She was the friendly face you could count on every day with a permanent, infectious smile. She was always handing out compliments.

NEW ORLEANS — Katina Solomon passed away on January 25 at the age of 47.

Katina was a security guard at WWL-TV, but for most of us at Channel 4, she was more than a colleague, she was family.

She was the friendly face you could count on every day with a permanent, infectious smile. She was always handing out compliments.

It wasn’t her job to clean at WWL-TV, but she would spend hours every day of the pandemic, wiping down door handles and light switches with Clorox, taking her job of keeping us safe personally.

She was a thoughtful gift for special milestones. She would insist on making a call to get your $2 back when the Coke machine took your money. She was always full of kind gestures.

For the many guests who came for the Morning Show, she was the gatekeeper, escorting them to and from the parking lot and into the studio, erasing any anxiety they may have had before appearing on live TV.