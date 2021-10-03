Faces of the pandemic: Owner of string of convenience stores, father of 8, a victim of COVID

Abdelaziz Hindi started as a baker and earned enough to come to the United States where he set up a series of convenience stores in underserved neighborhoods.

Abdelaziz Hindi had suffered from Alzheimer's for quite some time when he contracted COVID-19. He passed away on January 20, leaving behind a wife, eight children and their families.

He also left quite the legacy, helping grow the Palestinian community in New Orleans. His family called him, "pivotal"... "ushering a wave of Palestinian-owned small businesses in the city". Hindi built a network of family-owned convenience stories, starting with his very first store across from the St. Benard Projects called Spider's. Members of his family still help operate more than 40 establishments in the New Orleans area.

Hindi is from Silwad, Palestine. He began his work life as a baker, saying he saved his money until he had enough to get on a ship and cross the Atlantic. He chose to first go to Puerto Rico, later he moved to Louisiana, working as an entrepreneur. After Spider's, the Hindi business network grew, connecting family-owned small business across the city. After Hurricane Katrina, many of those business had a tough time recovering, but most were rebuilt.

Having lived in New Orleans East, many of the businesses he and his family had a hand in developing there include Crowder Center, Family Ranch, Read Discount, East Side Cash & Carry. Other New Orleans businesses include Banks Meat Market, Family Farm Market, and many more.