Faces of the Pandemic | They couldn't be with their mother in her final moments

NEW ORLEANS — This week we marked one year since the first case coronavirus was diagnosed in our state, and we've been putting faces to the terrible statistics -- with nearly 10-thousand lives lost in Louisiana so far.

Today, we introduce you to a New Orleans Native who was very superstitious when it came to her beloved Saints -- making sure to cheer for them in her lucky shirt, sitting in the exact same place as the Sunday before.

Barbara Leone was 82 years old when she lost her battle to covid-19 last April. She had raised 4 kids and was retired from the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department.

She loved to play cards, go on vacation, crawfish boils and BBQs with the family. She even enjoyed watching professional wrestling with some of her grandkids on Monday nights.

Barbara lived with her daughter Cindy -- and the two had so many traditions including people-watching at Lakeside Mall on Saturdays and long car rides in the evenings. Barbara would always say "Let's go take a ride and get some ice cream - I'll buy."

She had a sweet tooth and couldn't resist Butter Pecan.

Cindy couldn't bring herself to go into her mom's bedroom for months after she passed, because her scent lingered. And she still can't bring herself to eat at Wendy's -- her mom's favorite. Barbara's son misses the conversations the most -- his mother seemed to always have all the answers.

Their mom fought in the hospital for 10 days. and the family was not allowed to visit.

They were able to say goodbye, but only through a glass window, because Barbara was contagious. The pain of not "really being there" in her final days makes the loss even greater.

