NEW ORLEANS — Birds outnumbered people at City Park in New Orleans Thursday and much of Friday, but rain and soggy grounds didn’t dampen the excitement of getting the park back open to the public this weekend.

“It’s a gradual, step-by-step process,” said park CEO Bob Becker.

Becker says like the city, the park is taking a phased approach. For weeks, much of the park has been locked up, available only for folks to enjoy being outside while living in a stay-at-home world. For park enthusiasts, it’s a welcomed return.

“I’ve always found myself coming here with friends ever since I was little,” said Emma Fagin.

“I spend time with my friends mostly here and my family, and we usually go to like mini-golf and Café Du Monde,” said Jaden Norris.

Beginning Saturday, the tennis complex, miniature golf, Bayou Oaks, Storyland, sports fields, the botanical garden and boat and bike rentals will all open.

All will be limited to 25 percent capacity; social distancing will still be in effect and face masks are encouraged. The amusement park and some other areas will stay closed.

“It’s better to be able to open something and to have something open for the public to enjoy. Even with the restrictions, it’s pretty exciting,” said Becker.

When it comes to attractions requiring a ticket, like Storyland, park leaders ask you to buy those online. That way you know you’ll be part of that capacity while helping to limit in-person payments.

Becker says those attractions will help the park pull in much-needed cash after having to use reserves and donations to operate during the shutdown. As the reopen begins, there will be lots of watching and listening.

“This weekend will be an important learning lesson. We’ll learn lots of things, I think this weekend about how the public wants to reengage with the park,” said Becker.

With safety measures being put in place, the hope is for park-goers to return to enjoying what these 1,300 acres have to offer.

“As long as people are being safe, it’s good to come out here,” said Grace Reidenauer.

RELATED: Audubon Zoo reopens in June with limits, visitors to register online

RELATED: New Orleans area gyms to reopen with restrictions

RELATED: City Park opening most of its attractions, but with 25 percent capacity, distancing

RELATED: Audubon to gradually reopen destinations

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.