Family urges vaccine after unvaccinated father of three dies of COVID-19

Adler and her four brothers grew up in Kenner. Just over a month ago, they had to say goodbye to one of those brothers, Alan Scott Lanoix.

CHALMETTE, La. — It's been just over a month since a husband and father lost his life to COVID-19. His sister is now sharing his story hoping it could save another life.

Lisa Adler owns AJ Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Chalmette. Business is finally picking back up.

"We're lucky we kept all our employees the whole time," Adler said.

Even the stress and uncertainty of keeping a business afloat during the pandemic is nothing compared to the deepest pain COVID can cause. It's a grief Adler is now facing.

"It's hard to believe that one decision can change your whole life," she said.

Adler and her four brothers grew up in Kenner. Just over a month ago, they had to say goodbye to one of those brothers, Alan Scott Lanoix.

"He was a great part of our family and we will always miss him," she said.

Lanoix was married to his high school sweetheart and had three sons.

"The kids had to bury their father on fathers day," Adler said.

Lanoix moved his family to Katy, TX after Katrina and was working at a manufacturing firm. Adler said the last time she spoke with him was in May. He called to tell her happy birthday. He also told her he was exposed to COVID-19 at work.

"I kept telling him 'you'll have immunity now and everything will be okay.' He told me that no matter what happens with his life, he was happy with his life and loved his family," Adler said.

Lanoix tested positive and spent 17 days in the hospital with several on a ventilator. His wife and sons all tested positive too. They survived, but Lanoix died June 9 at 54 years old.

"They did a video chat and let me at least say goodbye to him," Adler said.

Adler said she too was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but ultimately decided to get the shot in March.

"I was scared to get it myself, but you have to worry about what the consequences are," she said.

Her brother did not make the same choice.

"He thought the vaccine was poison and he was afraid of getting it and there's a lot of people that have that same feeling," Adler said.

Now, she focuses on her fond memories and her brother's wonderful life.

"He was a great person and I urge anybody if they are on the fence about getting the vaccine, do it in my brothers memory," she said.