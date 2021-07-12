FDA may issue warning for rare side effect from J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The news broke Monday in a Washington Post article

NEW ORLEANS — A possible warning Monday for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to The Washington Post, the single-dose shot may be linked to a rare side effect affecting some patients' nerves.

You may have heard by now about reports the Food and Drug Administration is considering putting a warning on the J&J Coronavirus vaccine. It's because of a possible link between the vaccine and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The Washington Post broke the news earlier Monday, saying about 100 cases have been diagnosed in people who recently received the single-dose vaccine.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is rare, but can be serious. It's not entirely know why it happens, but when it does, the person's immune system attacks their nerves. It may start with weakness and tingling in hands and feet. It can spread, paralyzing someone's whole body. There is no cure, but in most cases, people recover.

According to the article, the CDC says those recently diagnosed, had received the Johnson and Johnson shot about two weeks prior. Cases mainly involved men, especially those over 50 years old.

Regulators believe the J&J shot to be safe and effective, but are believed to issue the warning since there's a small risk. We asked LSU Health Chief of Community and Population Medicine, Benjamin Springgate M.D. if people should be concerned.

"It appears there have been 12.8 million J&J vaccines administered, and the monitoring system employed by the FDA has identified approximately 100 cases around the country, of this Guillain Barre Syndrome, occurring, that means about 1 case out of 128,000 vaccinations," he said. "So it's definitely something we want to pay attention to, but it doesn't necessarily mean we should stop using the vaccine. I imagine the Food and Drug Administration will provide guidance about what we need to do as we move forward with the vaccination campaign."