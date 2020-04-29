NEW ORLEANS —

A New Orleans EMS paramedic who was likely exposed while on the job is back at work after recovery from COVID-19 and says she is again ready to help.

Arkady Hennessey started feeling sick around April 1st. She didn’t think it was COVID-19 but got tested anyways. With 8 years on the job, the 33-year-old New Orleans native doesn’t get surprised very often. The results, however, were certainly shocking.

“I honestly never expected to get it,” said Hennessey. “None of us ever expect to get sick but as far as I was told I had only had two exposures at the time I got diagnosed positive with it so you never know.”

17 EMS workers, roughly 10 percent of the staff, tested positive for COVID-19. Hennesey knows she was likely exposed on the job.

“The increase in call volume with these COVID-19 cases puts us at higher risk. I know I had direct contact with one patient and one coworker who tested positive,” said Hennessey. “But it’s the love of the job that keeps coming back every day and risking being exposed to these things.”

During this COVID-19 pandemic, EMS officials have increased the amount of PPE they use, including masks, gowns, gloves, goggles and special suits, when responding to coronavirus calls. Hennessy considers herself one of the lucky ones. Her symptoms were mild and she was able to recover in about 10 days.

“Staying away from fiance, staying away from my step-kids... that was the hardest part and knowing that my coworkers were out here busting their butts,” said Hennessey.

Hennessy is back on the job but wants people to know the virus is serious.

“Stay at home. Keep us safe so we continue to help you guys,” said Hennessey.

For EMS --- 71 employees have been quarantined to date. 55 employees have returned to work. 17 employees tested positive.

For NOPD, there were 69 positive tests. In total -- 160 were impacted by COVID-19. 128 have returned to work.

For OPSO -- the total number of positive cases is 65. The total number of recovered employees is 19. As previously reported, one employee did pass away as a result of contracting COVID-19.

We reached out to NOFD but didn’t hear back.

