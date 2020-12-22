Staff at VA hospital receive the first round of COVID vaccines in New Orleans

In five days last week the hospital was able to vaccinate 1,000 people, mostly VA health care workers or high risk veterans, a part of the long term care facility.

NEW ORLEANS — The first week of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out at the Veterans Affairs Hospital New Orleans, one of five VA facilities in the country to administer the vaccine, went better than anticipated as hundreds of health care workers and a handful of veterans received the first of two shots during a busy and often emotional few days last week.

“It went better than we thought it could have been. You hope, you plan and you pray for things to go perfectly and they did,” said the VA New Orleans Deputy Chief of Staff, Caitlin Martin Klinger. “Having staff who took care of the first Covid-19 patients in Louisiana then step up to get their vaccine, there were a lot of goosebumps and a lot of happy tears.”

“We feel that the faster we are able to deliver this, the faster they will hopefully ship it to us,” said Klinger. “Has anyone had any side effects that you are aware of?,” asked WWLTV’s Paul Dudley. “Not really. We have had a handful of staff who didn’t eat that morning and they felt a little light headed. We gave them some juice and they felt fine,” added Klinger.

Like other area hospitals, the VA is following the CDC guidelines on rolling out the virus, meaning the highest risk patients and healthcare workers go first then the VA will start opening it up to other healthier vets. It’s still unclear when that will happen.

“The true answer to that is as soon as we can we will,” said Klinger

According to Klinger, all of the 1,000 people vaccinated at the VA last week are scheduled to have their second shots in the coming weeks, which in theory means they should all be fully protected by the first week in January.

Vets looking for information on getting the vaccine should call 1-800 935-8387 ext. 7281.