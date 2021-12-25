Florida hospitals prep for COVID-19 surge amid new record in daily cases

The state reported its highest daily case count ever Friday, breaking two records within one week.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida broke a new record in daily COVID-19 cases reported on Christmas Eve.

The more transmissible omicron variant is causing cases to spike. While case numbers and hospitalizations are dramatically lower than this past summer's delta surge, hospitals are not letting their guard down.

"Individuals need to know hospitals are ready to meet their needs, Covid or non-Covid," President Mary Mayhew of the Florida Hospital Association said.

Mayhew credits Florida healthcare leaders' response to the overwhelming number of cases and hospitalizations this past summer as a testimony to the state's preparedness.

But healthcare leaders are still urging Floridians to do their part by getting their vaccines and boosters.

Along with shots, other mitigation measures like masking indoors or taking part in activities outdoors are encouraged, Dr. Peggy Duggan, Tampa General Hospital executive vice president and chief medical officer, said.

"The sooner we can all be vaccinated, start that process and then start wearing masks again in stores or when you’re inside, we’ll be able to weather the storm more effectively together," Duggan said.

Duggan said one of her main concerns is seeing a bigger shortage of staffing from the omicron variant.

"That’s what has us up at night and the plans we’re making now is to try to really keep our staff safe," Duggan said.

Along with staffing, Duggan said Tampa General Hospital is working to ensure enough supplies are available.

Mayhew said Florida is at better position to fight the pandemic but she remains concerned about the fatigue healthcare workers are facing.

"While I continue to see concerns about the levels of stress and strain our healthcare workers are under, they have also proven what they’re capable of," Mayhew said.

Testing results for Dec. 23 show 31,758 new cases of COVID-19. The last time the state saw a number nearly as high was back on Aug. 26.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said the World Health Organization's discovery of the variant is a cause for concern, not panic.