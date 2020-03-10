Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he 'misspoke' about coronavirus diagnosis

Three U.S. Republican senators reported a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the past day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he tested positive for coronavirus during an interview on Fox News but then reversed his remarks, saying he misspoke.

The Republican senator appeared Saturday morning on "Cavuto Live" to discuss President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. During the interview, Scott said, "I was tested yesterday, I think for the 6th time, and I tested positive again."

Scott's spokesman, Chris Hartline, tweeted thereafter: "For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday."

Scott himself later cleared the air: "I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE."

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson confirmed Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, his office said the senator was exposed to "someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14."

Johnson's test makes him the third sitting Republican senator in recent days to test positive for the virus, following North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

