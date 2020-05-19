NEW ORLEANS — For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported out of Orleans or Jefferson parishes by the Louisiana State Department of Health.

It's the first time the two parishes, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Louisiana, have gone more than a day without a reported coronavirus death since mid-March. Orleans Parish now has 494 recorded COVID-19 deaths and Jefferson Parish has 429.

The two parishes combined for 83 new confirmed cases Tuesday, up slightly from Monday.

As it stands Tuesday, the state reports that 2,458 Louisianans have been confirmed dead from the novel coronavirus. It's the suspected cause of death for another 123 victims.

The LDH's reporting Tuesday actually subtracted a death from both parishes, a sign of imperfect reporting but a positive change nonetheless.

What's more, Tuesdays have proven to be the heaviest days of reporting on statewide COVID-19 numbers from the LDH, following a weekend lull in recording new statistics. The latest numbers, however, bucks that trend in a great way.

The number of people in the hospital and on ventilators from the virus both fell after rising slightly yesterday. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,004. The amount of patients on ventilators is at 112.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers:

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Monday, May 18, 2020.

Deaths: 2,458 (+18)

Cases Reported: 038 (+329)

Patients in Hospitals: 1,004 (-27)

Patients on Ventilators: 112 (-6)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)

