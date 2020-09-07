Friday New Orleans area COVID-19 public testing sites

Here are the public sites where tests are offered locally Friday. Testing can also be done at local clinics.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the places where the public can be tested for COVID-19 in the New Orleans metro area Friday.

Remember, many of these sites are reaching testing capacity soon after opening, so getting in line early is recommended.

Tests can also be taken at many area medical clinics. Most tests are free and results usually come back in 4-5 days.

Friday, July 10

- International High School of New Orleans 8 am

- Marigny Opera House - 11 am

- Celebration Church Kenner - 11 am

- Alario Center Westwego 7 am - 11 am

- St. Mary's of the Angel Church 9 am - 3 pm Friday.