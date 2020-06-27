Louisiana front-line workers may soon see $250 'hazard pay'

The proposal won unanimous Senate support Friday. It needs one final House vote before it can reach the governor.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Thousands of Louisiana’s front-line employees who worked at grocery stores, drove buses and manned health care facilities in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak appear on track to receive a $250 one-time check from the state.

The proposal won unanimous Senate support Friday. It needs one final House vote before it can reach the governor.

The checks would be paid out of $50 million in federal virus aid. The money would be doled out to workers who meet the list of job criteria, make $50,000 or less and had to report to a job outside of their home for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14.

