x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

Louisiana front-line workers may soon see $250 'hazard pay'

The proposal won unanimous Senate support Friday. It needs one final House vote before it can reach the governor.
Credit: AP
Senators talk on the Senate floor ahead of a debate about Louisiana's budget for the financial year that begins July 1, on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Thousands of Louisiana’s front-line employees who worked at grocery stores, drove buses and manned health care facilities in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak appear on track to receive a $250 one-time check from the state. 

The proposal won unanimous Senate support Friday. It needs one final House vote before it can reach the governor.

The checks would be paid out of $50 million in federal virus aid. The money would be doled out to workers who meet the list of job criteria, make $50,000 or less and had to report to a job outside of their home for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14.

More Stories: 

RELATED: Louisiana budget nears passage as session reaches final days

RELATED: Again, Congress stalls out, dealing with national trauma

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020