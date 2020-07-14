Frustration growing as Louisiana moves backwards in COVID-19 recovery

"We can argue, and we can get divisive and we can have our political positions but at the end of the day, I am so frustrated that we can’t come together over this”

NEW ORLEANS — It’s was a lonesome scene on Monday. Vocalist Alicia Renee was singing in the French Quarter with no one around to listen.

Maybe Louisiana’s governor knows a similar feeling. For months, John Bel Edwards has been singing the same song about social distancing and wearing face coverings in public, but enough people are ignoring those calls.

“A public health issue of this nature, if the people of Louisiana insist we enforce our way through it, we’re not going to be successful,” said Gov. Edwards on over the weekend.

We’re not successful so far. COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Louisiana have spiked dramatically in the past two weeks. The governor expressed frustration over the lack of progress and there’s no shortage of short fuses.

“It still really pisses me off. We feel like we’ve been doing everything within guidelines, playing by the rules,” said Scoot Wood.

Wood owns Courtyard Brewery in New Orleans. Wood was planning to reopen but says he can’t because of new restrictions on bars in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. He recently took of the gloves on Twitter. His tweet from this weekend after learning of the new restrictions had some choice words for people not taking COVID seriously. On Monday, it had been retweeted almost 9,000 times.

“We can argue, and we can get divisive and we can have our political positions but at the end of the day, I am so frustrated that we can’t come together over this,” Wood said.

The frustrations get personal. Many of us are out of work, some have taken pay cuts and furloughs. The reality is, these frustrations will likely only deepen if we don’t get a handle on the COVID cases.

That’s not a priority for some people. They too are frustrated. They believe mask mandates tread on their personal freedoms. Some believe the mortality rate of COVID doesn’t warrant the sense of alarm which the majority of the medical community shares.

“That’s the scary part, if they don’t come together and pay attention to the rules then this is going to be longer than it needs to be.,” said vocalist Alicia Renee.

Renee says her friend recently left for Germany, where COVID cases aren’t so high. She might run into frustration of her own. Europe is blocking travel from the U.S. because the virus continues to spread…and so does the frustration.